Suspect sought in Gravenhurst assault
Provincial Police released this image of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Gravenhurst, Ont. in August, 2018. (OPP)
Published Thursday, October 4, 2018 12:05PM EDT
Provincial Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be involved in an assault over the summer in Gravenhurst.
Investigators say the alleged assault happened on August 15 around 11:30 p.m. on Muskoka Road South.
The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Can you identify this person? This male is a suspect in an assault from Aug 15 in #Gravenhurst. Investigators are looking for information that will identify this male. Contact #BbrOPP crime unit at 705-645-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 888-222-TIPS. @CrimeSDM ^jf pic.twitter.com/adIkknb9zj— OPP Central (@OPP_CR) October 4, 2018