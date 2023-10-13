Suspect sought in Barrie pharmacy break-in

Police in Barrie are investigating a break-in at a pharmacy overnight on Friday.

Officers say they found a broken window at the pharmacy on Bell Farm Road after getting the call about the break-in around 2 a.m.

Police say the suspect used a baseball bat to smash the window and get into the business, stealing several medications.

A K9 unit search of the area was unsuccessful.

Police were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect - a Black man wearing a camouflaged green hoodie, a red or orange shirt underneath, black pants and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Barrie detachment at 705-725-+7025 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.