Suspect sought in alleged assault and attempted robbery in Innisfil

Police are appealing to the public for help with an attempted robbery and assault investigation in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police say a suspect started yelling at an 18-year-old man standing on the sidewalk on Innisfil Beach Road near Adullam Avenue around noon on Oct. 30.

They say the suspect approached the victim demanding money and drugs.

When the young man said he didn't have anything, police say the suspect assaulted him and claimed he had a weapon before taking off northbound from the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police seek to identify the male suspect and a woman who was with him at the time of the incident.

They ask anyone with information to reach out to the authorities at 705-436-2141, extension 1430 or Crime Stoppers.