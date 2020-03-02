BARRIE -- One person has been sent to hospital, and a suspect is on the loose after an overnight shooting in Clearview Township on Monday.

Officers say they are also looking for a second person who they believe may have been seriously injured in the incident that happened at a residence on Collingwood Clearview Townline near Nottawasaga Sideroad.

Provincial police believe this is an isolated incident.

The details surrounding the shooting are limited at this time, but we do know police were called to the property around 12:30 a.m.

The OPP is asking for the public's help to provide information about any suspicious people or vehicles that were seen in the area on Sunday.

Anyone who can help with the case or who may have surveillance video should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.