BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect smashes wine bottles, steals alcohol in Barrie restaurant break-in

    Police release images of a suspect wanted in connection with a break-in and vandalism at a Fairview Road restaurant in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., June 5, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services) Police release images of a suspect wanted in connection with a break-in and vandalism at a Fairview Road restaurant in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., June 5, 2024. (Source: Barrie Police Services)
    Share

    Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant in the south end after a cleaning crew arrived to find a broken window and smashed wine bottles everywhere.

    Police say a suspect threw an umbrella base through a small patio window at Beertown on Fairview Road to get inside sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:06 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Once in the establishment, police say the suspect stole a selection of alcohol and, before leaving, threw several bottles of red wine around the restaurant, causing roughly $1,000 in damages.

    Investigating officers recovered surveillance footage revealing a white man, roughly six feet tall, with a slim build and short beard. He wore a dark hoodie, light-coloured pants, and a cross-body satchel.

    Police say over $1,500 in alcohol was stolen.

    They ask anyone with information on the suspect to contact the investigating officer via email.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News