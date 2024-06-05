Suspect smashes wine bottles, steals alcohol in Barrie restaurant break-in

Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant in the south end after a cleaning crew arrived to find a broken window and smashed wine bottles everywhere.

Police say a suspect threw an umbrella base through a small patio window at Beertown on Fairview Road to get inside sometime between 2:45 a.m. and 3:06 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once in the establishment, police say the suspect stole a selection of alcohol and, before leaving, threw several bottles of red wine around the restaurant, causing roughly $1,000 in damages.

Investigating officers recovered surveillance footage revealing a white man, roughly six feet tall, with a slim build and short beard. He wore a dark hoodie, light-coloured pants, and a cross-body satchel.

Police say over $1,500 in alcohol was stolen.

They ask anyone with information on the suspect to contact the investigating officer via email.