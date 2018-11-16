

CTV Barrie





Police can credit the freshly fallen snow with helping them to make an arrest after reports of a theft in Collingwood on Friday.

OPP say a resident called to report a theft from their vehicle around 3:30 in the morning in the Fourth and Oak Streets area.

When police arrived, they were able to follow tracks in the snow that lead to several other residences and vehicles.

Officers continued to track the snowprints and soon located and arrested the suspect in the Hickory and Fifth Street area.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court on Friday for a bail hearing.