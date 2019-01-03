

CTV Barrie





After nearly six months on the run, a suspect police considered ‘violent’ and ‘armed and dangerous’ is in police custody.

Jesse Breese was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Barrie on June 3.

Three other suspects were arrested following the shooting at an apartment on Edgehill Drive, but Breese managed to elude police.

Police say he was arrested on November 28 in Toronto on an unrelated matter, that is when Barrie police executed their warrant, charging the 22-year-old.

Breese was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant by the RCMP for an armed robbery in Toronto that took place last May.

He faces multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon and various other weapons offences.