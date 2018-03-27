

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a suspect who held up a Barrie convenience store at knifepoint.

A man covering his face with a bandanna walked into the Circle K on Duckworth Street on Tuesday, at around 1:45 a.m.

According to Barrie police, the man pulled out a knife and demanded money from the clerk. A small amount of cash was handed over and the suspect fled the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’9”, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black jacket with “House of $tingy$” written on the back, blue jeans, and Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.