Police are looking for a man who went on a shopping spree using allegedly stolen debit cards.

Barrie police say the suspect charged more than $800 in fraudulent transactions at various stores in a plaza in the north end of the city.

The suspect is described as an Asian man with short, dark hair. He is approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a lightweight olive green jacket with a dark grey hoodie and brown pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.