Featured
Suspect goes on shopping spree using allegedly stolen debit cards
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 1:11PM EST
Police are looking for a man who went on a shopping spree using allegedly stolen debit cards.
Barrie police say the suspect charged more than $800 in fraudulent transactions at various stores in a plaza in the north end of the city.
The suspect is described as an Asian man with short, dark hair. He is approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a lightweight olive green jacket with a dark grey hoodie and brown pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police.