Suspect found hiding in motel where robbery happened: police
A new dark blue Barrie, Ont police cruiser can be seen on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (K.C. Colby/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 3:07PM EDT
Police say a robbery suspect tried to evade officers by hiding out in a motel room in the same building where the crime happened.
Barrie police was called to the Knights Inn on Dunlop Street on Wednesday morning for a robbery.
While speaking with the victim, officers spotted one of the suspects in the parking lot. He took off, but was later arrested at a nearby gas station. The second suspect was then found in a room within the motel.
The victim suffered minor injuries. His belongings were recovered.
A 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old man have been charged break and enter, and robbery with a weapon.
They will appear in court at a future date.