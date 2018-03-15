

CTV Barrie





Police say a robbery suspect tried to evade officers by hiding out in a motel room in the same building where the crime happened.

Barrie police was called to the Knights Inn on Dunlop Street on Wednesday morning for a robbery.

While speaking with the victim, officers spotted one of the suspects in the parking lot. He took off, but was later arrested at a nearby gas station. The second suspect was then found in a room within the motel.

The victim suffered minor injuries. His belongings were recovered.

A 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old man have been charged break and enter, and robbery with a weapon.

They will appear in court at a future date.