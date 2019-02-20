

CTV Barrie





Police are searching for a suspect who hit a police cruiser while fleeing from officers in Newmarket on Tuesday.

York Regional Police say that officers noticed a man sleeping behind the wheel of a parked pickup truck with the ignition running at a restaurant in the area of Yonge Street and Dawson Manor Boulevard.

The officers woke the driver and spoke with him before he put the truck in drive and took off, hitting a police cruiser in the process.

Police say he was last seen driving south on Yonge Street at a high rate of speed.

Officers later determined the truck had been stolen earlier this month in a warm-up theft in Vaughan.

The suspect is described as a brown man, 40 to 55 years old. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black jackets and red hat.

The truck is a grey 2019 Honda Ridgeline with an Ontario licence plate AC90002.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.