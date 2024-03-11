BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect dumps bicycle: police use it to catch him

    Owen Sound Police Service (Owen Sound Police) Owen Sound Police Service (Owen Sound Police)
    Share

    Police use the suspect's bicycle to track him.

    Owen Sound Police received a report of a suspicious man pointing a firearm at a person in the area of 13th Street West and 4th Avenue West on Sunday at 7 p.m.

    Officers located the suspect, who immediately attempted to flee on his decrepit mountain bike.

    Police officers gave chase, and the man soon encountered a series of tall wooden fences, leaving him with little choice but to discard his bike and continue his escape by jumping over the fences.

    A veteran officer passed on the opportunity to scale the fences in pursuit of the suspect, instead electing to utilize the man's newly abandoned bike to assist him in the chase.

    The officer rode the suspect's bike several hundred feet, eventually catching and arresting the man in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building.

    Upon arrest, the 22-year-old man was found in possession of a realistic-looking BB gun and a hunting knife, which the investigation determined he had previously used to threaten someone.

    The young man, who was already on bail for an assault charge, was additionally charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of a release order.

    The accused remains in custody, waiting for a bail hearing.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars

    The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News