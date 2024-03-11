Suspect dumps bicycle: police use it to catch him

Police use the suspect's bicycle to track him.

Owen Sound Police received a report of a suspicious man pointing a firearm at a person in the area of 13th Street West and 4th Avenue West on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Officers located the suspect, who immediately attempted to flee on his decrepit mountain bike.

Police officers gave chase, and the man soon encountered a series of tall wooden fences, leaving him with little choice but to discard his bike and continue his escape by jumping over the fences.

A veteran officer passed on the opportunity to scale the fences in pursuit of the suspect, instead electing to utilize the man's newly abandoned bike to assist him in the chase.

The officer rode the suspect's bike several hundred feet, eventually catching and arresting the man in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building.

Upon arrest, the 22-year-old man was found in possession of a realistic-looking BB gun and a hunting knife, which the investigation determined he had previously used to threaten someone.

The young man, who was already on bail for an assault charge, was additionally charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of a release order.

The accused remains in custody, waiting for a bail hearing.