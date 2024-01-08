BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect drills into vehicle gas tank in Meaford, steals $1,900 worth of items from car: OPP

    OPP cruiser file image. OPP cruiser file image.

    Provincial police are investigating after a suspect drilled into a vehicle gas tank and removed fuel in Meaford.

    According to police, the incident happened at a business along Highway 26 on Thursday between 5:40 a.m. and 5:52 a.m.

    Police say the suspect(s) also stole roughly $1,900 worth of items from the vehicle.

    "Police are reminding all residents to lock their vehicles and remove their valuables. It's very important to ensure all video surveillance has night vision quality," Ontario Provincial Police stated in a Monday release on the incident.

    Police ask anyone with information or who notices suspicious persons or activity around vehicles or businesses during the night to contact the authorities "at the time of the incident."

