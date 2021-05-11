Advertisement
Suspect charged in Orangeville stabbing
Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 3:02PM EDT
Dufferin OPP respond to an Orangeville home after a reported stabbing on Fri., May 7, 2021. (OPP/ FILE)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP has arrested one person after a stabbing at a home Friday afternoon in Orangeville.
Police say one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after reports of a stabbing at a Sherbourne Street home.
Police are not releasing the accused's name but say the suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.
The suspect is scheduled to make an appearance in Orangeville court in July.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.
