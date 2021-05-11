BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP has arrested one person after a stabbing at a home Friday afternoon in Orangeville.

Police say one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after reports of a stabbing at a Sherbourne Street home.

Police are not releasing the accused's name but say the suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and mischief under $5,000.

The suspect is scheduled to make an appearance in Orangeville court in July.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.