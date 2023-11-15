Suspect breaks into Barrie home, steals electronics & jewelry

Police in Barrie are investigating a report of a break-in at a home where the suspect(s) stole several valuables.

According to police, someone broke into a residence on St. Vincent Street, north of Rose Street, sometime overnight on Tuesday.

They say the suspect(s) stole a laptop, iPad, headphones and a large quantity of jewelry.

"Police are reminding homeowners to always make sure that all doors are locked and that all widows and sliding doors are locked and secured so that they cannot be forced open," the service stated.

Police ask anyone with information to aid this investigation to contact the authorities.