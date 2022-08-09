Suspect arrested in Wasaga Beach shooting linked to Collingwood assault

The man accused in connection to a shooting in Wasaga Beach is also being linked to a previous assault by investigators.

On July 11, Officers in Collingwood were notified of a man who had been assaulted by two men on First Street, shortly before 7 p.m.

Police say one of the men appeared to have been holding a handgun.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 15, police in Wasaga Beach received a 911 call shortly before 11 p.m. about gunshots at a residence on Bianca Crescent.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital, treated for her injuries and later released.

On Aug. 4, police arrested a 21-year-old Hamilton man in connection to the shooting.

He is charged with four counts of attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm and numerous other firearm-related offences.

Through the Collingwood investigation, officers discovered the accused in the Wasaga Beach shooting shared the same name as one of the suspects.

He has subesquently been charged with Aggravated Assault, possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and pointing a firearm.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.