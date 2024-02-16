BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspect arrested in daytime carjacking in Tim Hortons parking lot that injured senior

    Arshdeep Gill, 25, is wanted in connection to an armed carjacking in Innisfil, Ont., on May 16, 2022. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services) Arshdeep Gill, 25, is wanted in connection to an armed carjacking in Innisfil, Ont., on May 16, 2022. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services)
    

    Police say they caught up with a second suspect allegedly involved in a daytime armed carjacking in Innisfil in 2022 that injured a 77-year-old woman.

    South Simcoe police say officers apprehended Arshdeep Gill, 25, of Hamilton, on Friday. They say Gill was subsequently arrested in Peel Region.

    His co-accused, Navjot Singh of Brampton, was arrested and charged last September for his role in the alleged carjacking.

    According to police, two suspects approached the Barrie woman armed with a knife, grabbed her keys, pushed her to the ground in a Tim Hortons parking lot and took off in her car on May 16, 2022.

    She suffered minor physical injuries.

    The two men face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, and vehicle theft.

