Suspect arrested in daytime carjacking in Tim Hortons parking lot that injured senior

Police say they caught up with a second suspect allegedly involved in a daytime armed carjacking in Innisfil in 2022 that injured a 77-year-old woman.

South Simcoe police say officers apprehended Arshdeep Gill, 25, of Hamilton, on Friday. They say Gill was subsequently arrested in Peel Region.

His co-accused, Navjot Singh of Brampton, was arrested and charged last September for his role in the alleged carjacking.

According to police, two suspects approached the Barrie woman armed with a knife, grabbed her keys, pushed her to the ground in a Tim Hortons parking lot and took off in her car on May 16, 2022.

She suffered minor physical injuries.

The two men face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, and vehicle theft.