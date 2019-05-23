Featured
Suspect arrested in connection with Alliston Humane Society break-in
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 4:57PM EDT
Nottawasaga OPP arrested a man in connection with the break-in and robbery at the Alliston Humane Society last month.
The accused is suspected of stealing nearly $5,000 worth of supplies from the animal shelter on the morning of April 10.
Police say they executed a search of an Adjala-Tosorontio residence resulting in the arrest.
The suspect is also suspected of several vehicle thefts in the Dufferin County and Barrie areas.
He faces several charges concerning the incidents and was held for a bail hearing.