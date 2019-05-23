

CTV Barrie





Nottawasaga OPP arrested a man in connection with the break-in and robbery at the Alliston Humane Society last month.

The accused is suspected of stealing nearly $5,000 worth of supplies from the animal shelter on the morning of April 10.

Police say they executed a search of an Adjala-Tosorontio residence resulting in the arrest.

The suspect is also suspected of several vehicle thefts in the Dufferin County and Barrie areas.

He faces several charges concerning the incidents and was held for a bail hearing.