Suspect arrested in connection to Wasaga Beach shooting

Huronia West OPP have laid charges in connection to a shooting at a home in Wasaga Beach on July 15.

Police received a 911 call shortly before 11 p.m. about gunshots at a residence on Bianca Crescent.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital, treated for her injuries and later released.

On Aug. 4, police arrested a 21-year-old Hamilton man.

He is charged with four counts of attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm and numerous other firearm-related offences.

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing.