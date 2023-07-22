Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing in Owen Sound
One man is in custody after a stabbing in Owen Sound Friday morning.
Officers were called to the area of 10th Street East and 3rd Avenue East at around 9 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. Emergency services took a man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries upon arrival.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Officers were able to locate and arrest a suspect within 20 minutes of the incident and found a weapon nearby. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.
Police say a 33-year-old Owen Sound man now faces charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WITH PICTURES
WITH PICTURES | Did a tornado hit Simcoe County?
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in Revelstoke
An emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
Israel's Netanyahu taken to hospital for heart procedure, placed under sedation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early Sunday that he was undergoing a procedure to receive a pacemaker.
Canadian intelligence flagged Chinese meddling 37 years ago: newly released report
A newly released document shows intelligence officials have been tracking China's attempts to meddle in Canadian affairs for more than one-third of a century.
Drone hits Crimean ammunition depot as strikes kill, wound civilians and journalists in Ukraine
A Ukrainian drone strike Saturday caused a massive explosion at an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea, forcing the evacuation of nearby homes in the latest attack since Moscow cancelled a landmark grain deal amid Kyiv's grinding efforts to retake its occupied territories.
3 in 10 say Justin Trudeau is the worst recent PM, 1 in 5 call Pierre Trudeau the best: survey
A new survey has found more Canadians consider Justin Trudeau the worst prime minister of the last 55 years than any other PM, while his father ranks as the most popular.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Atlantic
-
Two children among four missing after record-breaking Nova Scotia downpours
Two children were among four people reported missing on Saturday after a long procession of intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Nova Scotia, washing away roads and bridges amid widespread flooding.
-
Rain in Nova Scotia ranks among historical events
With a large swath of rain totaling more than 200 millimetres -- much of it falling in less than 12 hours -- this weather event will rank among the worst historical floods for Nova Scotia.
-
Nova Scotia flood will likely break rainfall records: meteorologist
Thousands of Nova Scotians remain in the dark Saturday morning after a severe rainstorm that flooded basements, yards and roadways Friday.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman says RAMQ hung up on her because she spoke English
A Montreal woman is speaking out about her recent experience with Quebec's health insurance board after she said a public servant hung up on her because she spoke to him in English.
-
Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing after swim in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.
-
Gatineau man, 19, charged with first-degree murder in the city's first homicide of 2023
Gatineau police say Jano Gravelle, 58, died in hospital after a shooting in the area of boulevard Montclair and boulevard St-Joseph in the Hull sector on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Belleville, Ont. mayor condemns 'hateful and discriminatory' behaviour during PM's visit
The mayor of Belleville, Ont. is speaking out after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was swarmed by protesters at an event on Thursday.
-
'We are making progress': OC Transpo says inspections, return-to-service planning continues as O-Train remains out of service
The O-Train remains out of service this weekend as LRT vehicle inspections and the root cause investigation continues after an axle bearing problem was discovered on one train earlier this week.
-
OC Transpo prints new signs after R1 bus signs cause confusion on Queen Street
OC Transpo is promising new signs to direct riders to R1 bus service in downtown Ottawa and "more improvements" on Monday after some passengers complained the signs were too confusing.
Toronto
-
U.S. father, son drove 2 days to Ontario just for ketchup chips
An American father-son duo drove for two days in an old army Jeep just to buy ketchup chips in Canada last week.
-
Toronto police officer struck by car in Parkdale; 2 suspects sought
Toronto police are looking for the driver who fled after striking an officer with their vehicle in Parkdale.
-
Vaughan man pours accelerant on self and two officers while being arrested for arson: police
A 28-year-old man allegedly poured an accelerant on himself and two police officers as he was being arrested for arson after a vehicle was set fire in the parking garage of a Newmarket hospital.
Kitchener
-
Train derailment closes a portion of Trussler Road
A section of Trussler Road is closed near Ayr due to a Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailment.
-
All lanes reopen on Highway 403 near Brantford following collision
All lanes have reopened in both directions following a crash that closed a section of Highway 403 east of Brantford.
-
Car flips on its side following Kitchener collision
A 77-year-old woman was taken to hospital as a precaution Saturday after her vehicle was flipped onto its side.
London
-
‘Everyone has right to safety’: Drag story time guardians step in to fend off protesters at Victoria Park in London, Ont.
Moments after drag queens began story time at Victoria Park in London, Ont. protesters interrupted by honking their horns.
-
LHSC warns Children's Hospital ER could experience longer wait times this weekend
The London Health Science Centre (LHSC) issued a warning to parents on Friday regarding the possibility of longer than normal wait times this weekend.
-
Sunwing announce 2023/2024 winter season schedule
Already making plans to escape for the winter? Sunwing will once again offer non-stop flights from London to warm sunny destinations weekly.
Northern Ontario
-
Mismatch between minimum wage and income required to rent average apartment: report
No one earning minimum wage was able to rent out an average apartment last year without spending more than one-third of their income on housing, a recent report has found.
-
Motocross racers from across Ontario arrive in Sudbury for inaugural race
Motocross enthusiasts from across Ontario are in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford this weekend for the first Off-road Ontario Race Series in the north.
-
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
Windsor
-
Business owner calls on city to create surveillance standard
An alleged series of tire slashings has left a Windsor business owner frustrated, prompting calls for enhanced video surveillance standards from city council
-
Barbie photoshoot on east side of Sandpoint Beach
Barbie fans gathered at Sandpoint Beach late Saturday afternoon for a fun photo shoot
-
A coyote encounter, a land and water dispute, and parking lot scammers dupe electronics buyers: Top Windsor stories this week
A LaSalle resident encounters aggressive coyotes while walking his dogs, a conflict over land and water rights has one resident vowing to handcuff himself to a piece of his property, and a man was scammed into buying counterfeit audio visual equipment. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Calgary
-
1 dead in fatal motorcycle crash east of Didsbury
A man is dead and a youth is in hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a holiday trailer near Didsbury Saturday afternoon.
-
Wasa and Ta Ta Creek areas under evacuation alert due to out of control wildfire
More than 500 people have been told they may need to leave their homes due to a wildfire burning out of control in the East Kootenay area.
-
Paul and Doug's excellent adventure: Calgary men running 50 half-marathons to combat food insecurity
A Calgary dynamic duo are tackling food insecurity by running 50 half-marathons in 50 weeks.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. police receive tips on Amber Alert, reports of sightings in Sask. and Alta.
Police have received reports of sightings from Saskatchewan and Alberta, and investigators are working with local agencies to pursue any reported leads.
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.
-
2 woman arrested in connection to North Battleford homicide, RCMP say
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested two people in connection with a North Battleford homicide.
Edmonton
-
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
-
Puzzle solvers assemble in Sherwood Park to find who has the fastest fingers
Some of Alberta's best puzzle solvers put their brains – and fingers – to the test Saturday at a Rubik's Cube competition in Sherwood Park.
-
'Not a huge ask': Canadian Blood Services in need of donations this weekend
Edmontonians are being asked to give blood this weekend, if they can.
Vancouver
-
'She made my world sparkle': Emotional procession held for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter in Revelstoke
An emotional procession and celebration of life for a 19-year-old who died in the line of duty last week was held in Revelstoke, B.C., on Saturday.
-
Family displaced after Vancouver house fire
A family of four is displaced after a fire ripped through their house in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
-
2nd suspected drowning in 3 days in Chilliwack, RCMP say
Chilliwack RCMP say a man in his mid-50s died while attempting to rescue a dog in the Vedder River Friday afternoon.