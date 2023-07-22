Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing in Owen Sound

One man is in custody after a stabbing in Owen Sound Friday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 10th Street East and 3rd Avenue East at around 9 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. Emergency services took a man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries upon arrival.

Officers were able to locate and arrest a suspect within 20 minutes of the incident and found a weapon nearby. Investigators believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police say a 33-year-old Owen Sound man now faces charges of aggravated assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.