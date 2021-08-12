Advertisement
Suspect arrested following drug trafficking investigation in New Tecumseth
Published Thursday, August 12, 2021 11:58AM EDT
Various drugs, cash and a weapon are pictured in this photo provided by Nottawasaga OPP on Wednesday, August 12 (OPP/Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 24-year-old Toronto man has been arrested in New Tecumseth following a drug trafficking investigation.
Nottawasaga OPP began their investigation at the beginning of the summer, which led to a traffic stop on August 11th.
The accused has been charged with trafficking cocaine and opioids, weapons possession and other offences.
