Suspect arrested after 2 Barrie break-ins in under 30 minutes

Police arrested a man allegedly responsible for two business break-ins overnight on Wednesday in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, a suspect forced open the door of a convenience store on Bayfield Street north of Georgian Mall after trying to break the glass with a rock around 1:40 a.m.

Police say once inside the store, the suspect stole several items before taking off on foot toward Bayfield Street.

Officers armed with a description of the suspect took a man found behind the Walmart across the street from the mall into custody. Police say he was found with items from the store.

Hours later, police say they received a report about a break-in at a restaurant in the same area that had happened less than 30 minutes before the convenience store incident.

Police say video surveillance identified the same man already in custody.

"It would appear that [the] suspect responsible simply walked north on Bayfield Street until he chose his next business to break into," the service stated.

Police charged a 38-year-old man of no fixed address with two counts of break-and-enter and failing to comply with probation.

He was held in custody to await a bail hearing.