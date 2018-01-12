

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The suspect wanted in the killing of an Angus man may be hiding in the Barrie area.

Toronto police say Christopher Enrique Gordon, the man wanted for fatally stabbing David Blacquiere, may be in Barrie. Investigators say Gordon is known to have previously sold drugs in the city.

Blacquiere, 54, of Angus was stabbed outside of a Shoppers Drug Mart on Weston Road in Toronto on Nov. 14. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Gordon is described as 6’4”, 150 pounds with a slender build and black hair in braids.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police or Crime Stoppers.