

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Toronto police have laid a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of an Angus man.

David Blacquiere, 54, was found in critical condition after officers responded to a stabbing call outside a Shopper’s Drug Mart on Weston Road, north of Lawrence Avenue on November 14.

The father of four was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre, where he later died.

“He was a very good father. We all loved and respected him very much,” said his daughter Shanna Blacquiere in a statement to CTV News Barrie just days after his death.

Today, police announced that a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested in Kitchener, Ont.

Christopher Enrique Gordon, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to make an appearance Tuesday morning.

Investigators in Toronto previously said Gordon might have been hiding in Barrie, as he was known to have previously sold drugs in the city.

Police have said two other people allegedly assisted the Gordon following the murder. Both of them surrendered to police.

A 16-year-old girl is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

Demetrius McFarquhar, 24, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice, and failing to comply with recognizance.