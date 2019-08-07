

CTV Barrie





A Cornwall man faces nearly 20 charges after an incident at a residence in Tiny Township on Friday.

Provincial Police say officers were called to a house on Tiny Beaches Road North around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a man being threatened with a sharp-edged weapon.

Officers found the accused offshore in front of the victim's residence in a kayak. He attempted to flee the area, but Marine Unit officers were able to capture him while on the waters of Nottawasaga Bay.

The 30-year-old man was taken into police custody and charged with multiple offences, including armed robbery, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

Police say they were able to link the suspect to an earlier break-in and theft at a summer residence in Tiny Township.

The accused remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled in Barrie on August 9th.