Two men caught on camera appear to snatch a wallet from a woman's purse that was slung over her chair while she sat unaware of what was happening.

York Regional Police hope to identify the men accused of the theft that happened last month in Markham on the patio of a restaurant.

Images from surveillance video of two men wanted for theft in Markham on Sept. 25, 2019 (York Regional Police)

Police are warning residents to be alert so they don't fall victim to a distraction theft.

Officers say these types of culprits tend to target elderly or vulnerable people and will act friendly while distracting the victims while stealing from them.

Anyone with information about these suspects or any crime of this nature is asked to contact York Regional Police.