

CTV Barrie





It has been a long and lengthy court process for the family of Bradford man James McCallen who died following a fight more than three years ago.

In a Barrie court on Wednesday, a surprising turn of events when two of the four people charged with manslaughter were acquitted after the judge said there was a lack of evidence.

James Paniccia, 23, and Ebenezer Ampadu, 26, walked out free men.

“It’s good to be free,” said Paniccia while leaving the courthouse.

Paniccia, Ampadu and the two remaining accused, Julian Zenczuk, 24, and Jillian Clare, 24, were charged after 56-year-old James McCallen died following an altercation on September 11, 2015. They all plead not guilty.

McCallen, his son, and a friend were on their way home after a night of drinking in Bradford.

Court learned on Wednesday that someone in McCallen’s group yelled a racial slur at a passing car containing three men and one woman. That’s when a fight broke out.

Today, Zenczuk admitted he was the one who hit McCallen, claiming self-defence.

Zenczuk testified that he never meant to hurt anyone. “I was afraid. He had his fists up, and he looked very angry,” he told the court. “I felt very threatened. I raised my arm and swept it sideways and hit him in the temple.”

McCallen fell back and hit his head. He never regained consciousness and died in hospital from head injuries 12 days later.

The court process has been a lengthy one after the first trial was declared tainted and dismissed after jury interference.

“It’s an enormous relief for them to be finally free of these charges that have followed them for more than three years,” defence lawyer Daniel MacAdam said of the two men outside the courthouse today.

The retrial will continue with the two remaining accused.

- With files from Tracy McLaughlin