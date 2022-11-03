Surging inflation leaves Barrie charities scrambling

The annual Christmas Cheer Campaign is increasing its fundraising goal for the first time in over a decade because of surging inflation.

The campaign aims to raise $280,000, a hike of $30,000 from its usual target, to support families.

"We've seen families where they were netting $100 every paycheck, and that's all they had to spend, well now they have less of that left," said Christmas Cheer president Stephane Quenneville.

The Christmas Cheer campaign fills hampers with toys and food for nearly 1,800 families each holiday season, but it's anticipated that number will only climb this year.

"We're going to try and do the same campaign the same way we've always done it in the past, just again, it's going to cost more money this year. If the numbers go up, we'll allow for some flexibility for that as well," Quenneville said.

And the cheer campaign isn't alone.

The Salvation Army Barrie Bayside Mission raised its Kettle Campaign goal to $650,000, up roughly $50,000 from previous years.

"Again, because of the result of the inflation situation," noted executive director Bruce Shirran.

In recent months, the Salvation Army had to budget its community meal program, something it has never resorted to in the past.

"We've been doing some cost analysis around food. We've been trying to develop ways to cut costs but at the same time provide nutritional food," added Shirran.

The annual Kettle Campaign starts November 17.