BARRIE, ONT. -- After three days of jumps in COVID-19 cases, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports only two new cases on Wednesday.

The health unit reported a spike of 25 cases on Friday, followed by 12 on Monday and another 11 on Tuesday.

Dr. Colin Lee, SMDHU's associate officer of health, said he believed the surge in cases is due to more people getting tested.

"We are recommending people that have been in close contact with cases to get tested, and that wasn't the case two weeks ago," said Dr. Lee.

"By testing more, we're hoping we can prevent the asymptomatic transmission from people who otherwise wouldn't know they are infected to others."

The latest cases in Simcoe Muskoka include a Barrie woman in her 20s and an Innisfil man in his 40s.

After a surge in cases of COVID-19 yesterday, Ontario is reporting 163 new cases today.

The death toll provincially stands at 2,631, with 12 new deaths today.

Meanwhile, more than 85 per cent of people who became infected with the virus across the province have since recovered.