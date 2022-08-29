Surf's up at Friday Harbour

No waves, no problem.

Electric surfboards have arrived in Innisfil for people to ride around Lake Simcoe.

"All you've got to do to activate the board and to have speed on it, is to press on this here (wrist controller), and you can already hear the board is activated," said an Ecosurf spokesperson.

Ecosurf has set up shop at Friday Harbour and is renting out these futuristic boards that run off a five-hour battery and are capable of reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h.

Ecosurf offers three different boards depending on the rider's comfort level.

"It's open to the grand public, so anyone who wants to come try Ecosurf – you don't have to belong to the Friday Harbour resort to get in – there's no extra fee. You can book online and just come and join us here on the beach," said Jessica Hlibchuk, branch owner of Ecosurf Ontario.

The boards are available to rent from Friday Harbour from Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.