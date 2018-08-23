

CTV Barrie





The supreme court of Canada has refused to hear an appeal from the Toronto real estate board that would have prevented the numbers from being posted on password-protected web pages.

Greater Toronto area realtors can now publish home sales data on their websites after the top court ruled against the real estate board

The fight over publication of the data began in 2011 when the competition bureau challenged TREB's policies that prevent home sales numbers from being released, saying it impedes competition and digital innovation.