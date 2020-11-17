BARRIE, ONT. -- This holiday season, wrap your generosity around patient care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

On Nov. 26 starting at 10 a.m., CTV Barrie, Pure Country 106 and 104.1 The Dock will host a fundraising streamathon and radiothon for RVH.

The RVH Spirit of Giving will showcase inspiring stories of RVH donor generosity, grateful patient stories, insightful interviews with care providers and staff.

There will be musical entertainment from a variety of performers, including Tim Hicks, Deric Ruttan, 54-40 and Jason Blaine.

Donations will help expand and evolve the RVH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), replacing aging mammogram machines, and support the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Heart program.

Your generosity today will benefit the patients of tomorrow in our growing region.

Visit RVHSpiritofGiving.ca for all the details or to make your holiday gift to support patient care at RVH until Dec. 31.

PureHealth Pharmacy, located at RVH, is the proud title sponsor of the RVH Spirit of Giving Fundraiser.