Support local shelters by dropping off menstrual products on 'Tampon Tuesday'

Menstrual hygiene products will be collected in Barrie on 'Tampon Tuesday' to benefit the Barrie Women and Children's Shelter.

The initiative was organized by the United Way Simcoe Muskoka (UWSM) in conjunction with the women's committee of the Barrie and District Labour Council.

"Knowing the cost of these items and their importance to a person's health and dignity, a solution was needed," a statement reads on UWSM's website.

According to UWSM, the movement started in 2009 after London resident Mandi Fields discovered there were no menstrual products available at her local food bank. In 2017, United Ways and Centraides began working together to raise awareness about period poverty and collecting products.

Donations can be made from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 61 King Street in Barrie.