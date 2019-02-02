

Krista Sharpe, CTV Barrie





It was a ‘Sea of Green’ support at the Innisfil Recreation Complex on Saturday afternoon.



Lime-green shirts filled the stands, and stickers with the words Wyatt’s Warriors lined the helmets of players taking the ice; as a hockey community rallied behind one of its own fighting cancer.



“It’s like a dream come true,” said Wyatt Delage, “It’s really nice and beautiful to see everyone supporting me.”



Eleven-year-old Wyatt has been battling stage 3 mature B-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma since December.



Wyatt - an avid hockey player - has spent the last two months receiving treatment at Toronto’s Sick Kids Hospital, enduring a hat trick of aggressive chemotherapy treatments.



“Wyatt is super strong,” said Wyatt’s father Martin. “He takes everything in stride. He doesn’t give up and he doesn’t get down, and I think that’s really helped him through this.”



Unable to dress as a member of his Barrie Colts Minor Peewee AAA team, he walked the red carpet to drop the puck instead.



“Today is the first time that he is getting to experience all the support that we've experienced,” said Delage.



Neal Martin has coached Wyatt and watched him grow over the years. He says Wyatt's Warriors Campaign began as a financial initiative to help the family cover costs while Wyatt undergoes treatment in Toronto.



“As anybody knows, somebody going through cancer, there's a lot of taxing events that happen," said Martin. "One parent has to be with Wyatt at all times so that obviously the other parent, unfortunately, can't work. These are the different things, plus the gas, the hotels, you name it

there's a number of costs.”



According to Martin, the campaign has snowballed into something more than they've imagined, saying Wyatt has received support from not only his school, friends, and family but anyone that comes to the rink.



"It's fantastic to see those three pillars come together and really form a cocoon around Wyatt and helping him out," said Martin.



Since fundraising began, more than $24,000 has been raised for the family currently living on one income.



“It's been unbelievable how much this has helped us and our family,” said Delage. “It’s given us the ability to focus on our son and his recovery and not have any worries back home.”