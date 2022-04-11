A mix of sunshine, rain, and possible flurries expected this week in Simcoe Muskoka.

According to Environment Canada, the region will begin the week with temperatures reaching the mid-teens on both Monday and Tuesday.

The weather agency says there's a chance of rain on Monday night before it clears up for a sunshine-filled day on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the rain clouds could make their way back into the region and last throughout most of the day, which will continue into Thursday. Temperatures will hover around 13C for both days.

On Friday, Environment Canada says the temperatures will drop to around 5C with a chance of flurries or rain showers.

The winter conditions are expected to last throughout the weekend.