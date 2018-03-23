

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The president and CEO of Barrie’s hospital brought home one of the largest salaries locally last year, according to the annual “Sunshine List.”

Janice Skot, the head of Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, made $369,019 in 2017. The CEO made more than $291,000 in 2016.

Skot’s salary is the highest among her counterparts at Simcoe-Muskoka’s other five hospitals.

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital President and CEO Pat Campbell took home $270,067 last year. Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare CEO Natalie Bubela made $241,513. Collingwood General and Marine Hospital President and CEO Norah Holder had a salary of $191,732, while Jody J. Levac, president and CEO at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, made $136,176.

Georgian Bay General Hospital President and CEO Gail Hunt didn’t make the list. She only took on her role at the hospital in September.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner took home $283,566.

Barrie municipal earners

Retired deputy police chief Bruce Carlson finished his final year on the job with a salary of $258,716. He edged out Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood, who made $247,124.

Over at Barrie Fire and Emergency Service, Fire Chief Cory Mainprize took home $150,510 in 2017.

At city hall, Richard Forward, the general manager of infrastructure and growth management, was paid $199,015. CAO Michael Prowse only made $106,822.

Head of the class

It may surprise some to know that the president of Georgian College wasn’t the highest paid educational worker in the region.

That honour goes to director of education Larry Hope with the Trillium Lakeland District School Board. He made $301,874 in 2017.

Comparatively, Brian Beal, director of education with the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board made $212,653. Stephen Blake, director of education with the Simcoe County District School Board, took home $171,096.

Georgian College President and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes actually made less in 2017 than she did the year before. West-Moynes made $279,067 last year, while in 2016 she made $287,510.

Ontario’s highest paid worker

The highest paid public-sector employee on the Sunshine List is Ontario Power Generation CEO Jeff Lyash. He made $1,554,456.95

The province's second-highest earner is Daren Smith, president of the University of Toronto Asset Management Corporation, with a salary of $936,089.48

The $100,000 threshold for those on the list has not changed since it was introduced by then-premier Mike Harris in 1996.

With files from The Canadian Press.