Sunshine and mild conditions expected for Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday

Sunglasses may be required for your morning commute in Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday.

Environment Canada reports that temperatures in the region will rise to 15C with sunshine and clear skies for most of the day.

According to the weather agency, at around 8:00 p.m., clouds are expected to move in.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada says there is a risk of thunderstorms in parts of Simcoe County and rain showers during the day, with temperatures hovering around 17C across the region.

The temperatures in Simcoe Muskoka are expected to drop on Thursday, with rain showers and possible flurries in the forecast for the remainder of the week.