BARRIE, ONT. -- Sunset Cruises is ready to show off Muskoka's majestic scenery to passengers starting this weekend.

Like many businesses, it's been a later than usual start to the season for the Port Carling boating business, but now that the region is in Stage 3 of the province's reopening, they are ready to hit the water.

Captain Randy Potts said they made some operational safety changes because of COVID.

"We just had to really re-examine our whole process, and in doing that, we think we've got it coming together," Potts said.

They have had to reduce the number of passengers on board from 45 to 24 to ensure physical distancing. Visitors will be required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.

"There's an awful lot of people that are keen to see us operational," the long-time captain added.

Sunset Cruises' Debbie Eccles agreed they are looking forward to welcoming folks back. "It's very exciting to be able to be out on the water and show Muskoka to our visitors to the area because it's something we enjoy to do," she said.

"It's going to be a really challenging season for us, so we're hoping that we get a lot of interest in the next few weeks," she continued.

The cruise is a two-hours out of Port Carling and shows off all that Muskoka has to offer.

"We're hopeful that we're going to have all of our returning customers, and maybe some new ones come check us out," Capt. Potts concluded.

Sunset Cruises is not putting out a public schedule. Cruises will be organized as interest grows.

For more information, check Sunset Cruises website.