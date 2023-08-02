Sunny, wet, buggy weather in Simcoe County's forecast

A cornucopia of weather is strutting its way toward Simcoe County.

The weatherman is calling for increasing cloudiness as the morning progresses.

There's a slight chance – 30% - of rain this morning that could lead to thunderstorms this afternoon.

Environment Canada says it's going to be humid with a high of 25 Celsius but that the Humidex could reach 31 C.

Add that to rain, and you can count on prime mosquito weather if you're near a forest or at least sweat on your brow if you're not.

The umbrella you're carrying, (plus a 20 km/h wind) might not help during the thunderstorms we're expecting in the evening and into the overnight.

So slap some sunscreen, deodorant and bug repellant on, and enjoy your day.