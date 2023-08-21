Sunnidale Road bridge in Barrie demolished to pave way for improved traffic flow

The Sunnidale Road bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie is no more.

Crews demolished the bridge to make room for a new, larger structure to improve traffic flow through the area.

The project is part of the Ministry of Transportation's replacement of three bridges over the highway in Barrie, including Dunlop Street and Anne Street, to accommodate a wider Highway 400 - currently under construction.

The existing crossing is closed from Shirley Avenue to Wellington Street West for the duration of the construction.

The City says detours are in place to navigate vehicles around the construction zone.

The Sunnidale Road bridge project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024.