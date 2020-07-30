BARRIE, ONT. -- It's been a 'ruff' year, but pups in Barrie will soon have their tails wagging as the city of Barrie reopens the off-leash dog park at Sunnidale Park.

Barrie dog owners were disappointed when the park closed last September, even going so far as to have an online petition signed to keep it open.

The city completed the construction of two new bridges across Kidd's Creek and replaced 900 feet of fencing to make the park more secure for the pooches to roam.

The city also added woodchips to the trails, and new benches and picnic tables. Dead trees were removed, and a new lookout area with seating was created.

Health and safety guidelines need to be followed by all human visitors to the park, including maintaining two metres apart.

The Sunnidale Off-Leash Dog Park located by Bayfield Street and Highway 400 officially reopens on Aug. 1.