BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie's waterfront was busy on the first Saturday under the new provincial stay-at-home order. Many people headed out for walks along Centennial Beach or through downtown, taking advantage of the summer-like weather.

Most business owners are adhering to instructions to close, but several have also defied those orders and are open.

In Midland, Heads Up Hair Design has been open all week, even after its owner received two $750 fines last month.

Keely Turner calls staying open a very difficult decision.

"I had to do a lot of soul-searching to make it, but, at the end of the day, I have to feed my family. I'm not going to look at my kids in the eye and explain why I can't feed them."

Late Saturday afternoon, Turner says the OPP stopped by her salon with a court order because it was open. She says police also fined one of her employees $750.

While some push back, others are comfortable switching back to curbside and delivery service, even if it's not what they'd prefer.

In Barrie, Pie restaurant has all of its chairs on top of tables. Its giant patio overlooking the beach remained closed on a sunny, warm day.

"We're definitely feeling the pinch," says manager Sara Menard.