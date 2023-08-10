Summer gas prices to soar

The price at the pumps is about to jump.

While most places in the GTA and Simcoe County are already paying the hefty sum of $1.669 a litre to fill up, the cost is expected to rise four cents Thursday to $1.709/litre.

To add insult to injury, another two cents will be added to bring the total up to $1.729/litre Friday.

According to Dan McTeague with Canadians for Affordable Energy, that’s the highest price since last November.

McTeague says rising oil prices are responsible for the increase.