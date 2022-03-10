Summer camp registration filling up quickly, staff hiring underway

Summer camps will look a bit more normal in Barrie and Orillia this season, with COVID-19 measures lifting.

Registration for day camps in the two cities has opened, and according to officials with the City of Orillia, demand is reaching record levels.

"We're seeing camps fill up already, and honestly, in my five years doing this, I've never seen a camp fill up before the end of April," says Megan Visser, the recreation program supervisor for the City of Orillia.

Summer camps in the Sunshine City are set to start the first week of July. The city opened its new recreation center during the pandemic, so this year will be the first for many to experience the facility.

"In the last two years, we've been offering a modified version of camps, Camp Orillia," says Visser. "This year, we thought we could return to some of our old favourites, some old themes we felt we could do safely under the current restrictions. So it's really exciting to see those new camp themes coming back."

Both Orillia and Barrie are plagued by staffing challenges, with hiring for camps currently underway.

Barrie typically looks to recruit about 100 part-time students to help staff the various camp options.

"It's a little bit of a slow start as we all are challenged with getting staff, but we're finding our recruit is starting to pick up the pace, and we're getting more applicants in there.

So feel free if you have a student in your family, in your circle of friends, then, by all means, they can get their applications in," says Steve Lee-Young, the City of Barrie's manager of recreation and culture programs.

This year camps will be held throughout city parks and some of its recreation centers, including the East Bayfield Community Center, the Allandale Recreation Center and the Peggy Hill Team Community Center.

"We're getting back to what our numbers were pre-COVID is what I anticipate," says Lee-Young. "I think summer camps are always in high demand and definitely a type of programming that everyone is looking for when the kids are out of school."

The offerings available include arts and crafts to various sports-themed options.

Lee-Young says about 2,700 youngsters have registered so far. They hope to reach their typical pre-pandemic registrant level of between 7,000 to 8,000 kids.

"Nothing new this year but definitely can look to see all of our fun and exciting camps that families have enjoyed," says Lee-Young. "You'll definitely see those programs being offered again this summer at your local park and community center."

To respond to its staffing needs, the City of Orillia will hold its first hiring day this weekend.

