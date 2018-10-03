

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a sudden death in Orillia.

OPP say they were called to a Nottawasaga Street address around 1:30 p.m. on September 29th for reports of a man with no vital signs.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is be conducted by the Orillia Crime Unit and the Central Region Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.