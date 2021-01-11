BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the sudden death of a male at the Muskoka Tourism Centre in Gravenhurst.

Police were called to the centre on Highway 11 at around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Police have not shared any information about the deceased or said whether criminality suspected in their death. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Investigators did make a point to say the death is not related to an ongoing missing person's case in the area.