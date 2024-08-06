BARRIE
Barrie

    • Substitute teacher charged in connection to assault at local school

    An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo.
    Police have arrested a substitute teacher in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford.

    In April, the South Simcoe Police Service opened an investigation at a school in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

    After officials finalized details in July, police arrested and charged a man from Brechin Ont. with two counts of assault involving two students.

    The substitute teacher was released on an undertaking.

    Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Keveza at 905-775-3311, extension 1042, or Ashley.keveza@southsimcoepolice.ca

