The OPP is warning drivers about the dangers of street racing and stunt driving.

Police say stunt driving consists of high-risk actions like speeding more than 50km/h over the limit, spinning a ‘donut,’ preventing another vehicle from passing and driving too close to another vehicle.

Police say men between the ages of 21 and 30 are most likely to be charged for these types of actions.

"Speeding and aggressive driving remain leading causes of motor vehicle collisions and fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads. Speeding often leads to other aggressive driving behaviours such as following too closely and unsafe lane changes,” said Fern Labelle, Commander of the North East Region OPP.

Drivers convicted of speeding or stunt driving can face fines of up to $2,000 to $10,000, a two year suspended licence and up to six months in jail. After a second offence, jail sentences can increase to 10 years.