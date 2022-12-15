Stunt driving charge for driver speeding 63km/h over limit: OPP

A Collingwood OPP officer clocked a vehicle travelling 143 kilometres per hour in the Town of the Blue Mountains.

Police say the driver was nabbed speeding 63 km/h over the limit on Highway 26/Woodland Park Drive.

The driver was charged with stunt driving.

A stunt driving charge comes with an automatic 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.

Police urge motorists to slow down and drive according to the weather conditions.

On Thursday, the OPP says officers responded to over 300 collisions across Ontario since 6 a.m.

"The weather may have contributed, but adjusting your driving can make all the difference," the OPP posted in a tweet.