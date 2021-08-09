BARRIE, ONT. -- Police officers in Innisfil seized 6 lbs of cannabis during a traffic stop on 25th Sideroad, according to South Simcoe Police Service.

On Friday, at around 7:10 p.m., police said they caught a vehicle driving 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone resulting in a traffic stop.

According to police, the driver was arrested, and officers seized just over 6 pounds of cannabis and cannabis edibles.

As a result of the investigation, police said a 28-year-old from Innisfil was charged with speeding, stunt driving, possession for the purpose of distributing and possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

According to police, the licence of the driver was suspended for 14 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The driver was released at the scene with a future court date, said police.